How will F.E. Warren Fare in the Global Strike Challenge?

F.E. Warren AFB is competing in the Global Strike Challenge, a prestigious competition between Air National Guard, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Reserve Command, and Air Combat Command units. The best ICBM, helicopter, and bomber operations/security forces will be participating.

According to the Air Force Global Strike Command, the goals of this competition are as follows:

Showcase the world’s premier bomber and ICBM force

Foster esprit de corps through rigorous competition and teamwork

Recognize outstanding AFGSC personnel and teams

Improve our combat capabilities through competition and community crosstalk

This competition will be no easy feat, with about 450 elite participants competing for the honorable awards. Along with F.E. Warren, Minot AFB in North Dakota and Malmstrom AFB in Montana will be competing in the Missile Wing division for the following awards:

Blanchard Trophy , recognizing the Best Missile Wing.

Klotz Trophy , recognizing the Best ICBM and Helicopters Ops Teams.

Blackburn Trophy, recognizing the Best Maintenance Group.