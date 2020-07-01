Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Features National Art Exhibit Competition for Students

In celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, First Lady Melania Trump is honoring the centennial anniversary with an exhibit showcasing artwork by young Americans.

Titled, Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage, the exhibit will celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Submissions are encouraged from students in grades 3-12; depicting individuals, objects, and events representing the women’s suffrage movement. The exhibit will showcase one selected piece of artwork from each state, the District of Columbia, and the United States’ major territories. Entries must be received by July 6th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

In 2019, the City of Cheyenne celebrated the 150th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in Wyoming. In 1869, Wyoming became the first state or territory in the nation to grant suffrage to women on equal footing with men, as well as the rights to hold public office, own and inherit property, and the guardianship of minor children. In downtown Cheyenne, the corner of W. 17th and Carey Ave. was the site where the First Territorial Legislature of Wyoming met in September of 1869 and passed the first resolution granting women the right to vote and hold public office. Two months later, on December 10th, 1869, Wyoming Territorial Governor John Campbell signed the legislation, making Wyoming the first place in the United States to provide such rights to women – more than 50 years prior to the U.S. ratification of the 19th amendment. In September of 2019, the corner of W. 17th and Carey Ave. was the site of a mural and plaque dedication ceremony to commemorate Wyoming’s 150th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.

