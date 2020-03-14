Century 21 Real Estate Honors Dana Diekroeger with the “2019 State Award” in Wyoming

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that it has honored Dana Diekroeger of Century 21 Bell Real Estate in Wyoming with the “2019 State Award” for being #1 Producer by Sales Production and Closings.

Dana Diekroeger was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles February 23-26, 2020 for delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Wyoming.

In its inaugural year, the Century 21 “State Award” recognizes relentless sales professionals and offices that have gone ‘above and beyond’ providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.

“The award was created to honor our System members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential,” said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice.”

Century 21 Bell Real Estate is a full-service brokerage located at 2103 Warren Avenue in Cheyenne.