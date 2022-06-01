CFD Announces CowKid Camps: Pioneer Camp & Western Art Camp

It’s that time of year again! This year, the Museum is presenting two-week-long, fun-filled, full-day educational summer camps. The Pioneer Camp is sponsored by the Zimmerman Family Foundation and the Western Art Camp is sponsored by Blue Federal Credit Union.

Cost per student per camp: $200 for Museum Members; $230 for non-Museum members.

Camps run Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 3:30pm. Fees include art supplies and snacks. Pre-registration required. Please bring your own sack lunch. Space is limited, register today!

June 13-17, 2022 Pioneer Camp

Relive the dust and glory of the American West! Learn about the Old West with cowboys, ranchers, STEM projects, and more! Ages 5-12.

August 8-12, 2022 Western Art Camp

Kids will learn the basics of western and folk art, creating a wide variety of projects. Ages 5-12.

Story by Hannah Lewis, Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum