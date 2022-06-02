Three Playgrounds to Temporarily Close for Safety Surface Replacement

Three City of Cheyenne playgrounds will be closing temporarily for safety surface replacement work beginning, Thursday, June 2nd. Work is anticipated to be completed in two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Work will replace the existing Engineered Wood Fibers (EWF) with synthetic turf for two playgrounds at Sun Valley Park (5500 E. 12th St.) and the playground at the Youth Activity and Community Center (1317 Parsley Blvd.). The EWF material has required continual cleanup and replacement by staff due to wind since implemented.

Acquisition of the synthetic turf surface has been made possible through a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant.

Story by the City of Cheyenne