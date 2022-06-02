Students Safe after Bus Collision

Prairie Wind students and staff are safe following a collision that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. today with their school bus and a vehicle at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Gardenia Drive.

Cheyenne Police Department officers and Cheyenne Fire and Rescue responded and determined the 44 passengers to be safe. Students who were on the field trip boarded a second bus and proceeded to their destination. At that time, families were notified.

The Cheyenne Police Department will conduct a formal investigation.

Story by Laramie County School District 1