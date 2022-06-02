LCSD1 to offer Summer Music Classes

Starting June 13 through July 21, Laramie County School District 1 will hold music lessons for students. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays for half an hour.

Students going into fourth grade or older are encouraged to participate in classes for string instruments and students going into fifth grade or older may participate in band classes. Band and orchestra instrument classes are offered; however piano and guitar lessons are not being held.

Classes have limited space and students are encouraged to contact their school music teacher for an application. Instruments may be rented or bought through a local music dealer. Large instruments such as a cello or tuba may be available through the school.

Classes are $50 and parents are asked to make checks payable to LCSD1.

For more information, contact your school music teacher or Mary Marchand at mary.marchand@ laramie1.org.

Story by Laramie County School District 1