CFD Old West Museum Western Spirit Art Show & Sale

The 39th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale opens on March 7, 2020. This show features over 400 original pieces of Western art from artists all over the country.

The Art Show kicks off with an opening reception the evening of March 7. Museum members will be admitted at 5:00 pm for a member-only preview and Buy-it-Now, where all pieces, including the popular miniatures, can be purchased at a 25% premium before the sale opens to the ticketed public at 6:00 pm. 35% of each piece of artwork sold and opening night reception ticket directly benefit the Museum.

Opening night festivities feature a Silent Auction Quick Draw, where four artists create an original piece of art from scratch that and can be bid on during the duration of the Quick Draw. Other components include live entertainment, and complimentary full bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

New to Western Spirit is the Western Art for Non-Profit Partners Program. This initiative provides buyers a new way to purchase art, support the Museum, and give to other local non-profits. Buyers may select art from wish-lists provided at registration to buy and donate to our partner organizations. These wish-lists have been carefully curated by our partner organizations to fit their missions.

