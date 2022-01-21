Chamber Members Take a Simulated Flight in C-130

Years of chamber advocacy have come to fruition in the form of the C-130 simulator at Wyoming Air National Guard. The flight simulator is part of a regional facility that will enable C-130 aircrew to log flight hours without adding extra wear and tear to planes and regardless of weather conditions.

During the MAC January Luncheon, Chamber Members were able to enter the facility and view a simulated flight. The simulator includes features which allow flight crews to experience changing gravity, turbulence, and a variety of emergency scenarios. These emergency scenarios, such as bird strikes, enable flight crews to prepare for difficult situations well before they happen.