Chamber of Commerce Endorses Candidates for 2022 Elections
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spends dozens of hours each election year interviewing any candidates who are available to include in our reverse endorsements for the upcoming elections.
These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and our dedication to economic growth. The reverse endorsement process enables us to endorse as many or as few candidates as meet this threshold regardless of party affiliation or which public office they are running for. Some races will have multiple reverse endorsements, while some races will have none. This is because our Chamber of Commerce believes in providing people with the right information to make informed decisions.
It should also be noted that the Chamber realizes there are many issues important to voters besides business issues. The Chamber makes no judgement on these issues and is only affirming that these candidates indicated their proficiency and support of issues related specifically to business.
2022 Endorsements Include:
- Tara Nethercott, SOS
- Janet Marschner, Senate District 31
- Ted Hanlon, Senate District 5
- JC Manola, Senate District 7
- Marci Kindred, Senate District 7
- Jordan Evans, House District 7
- Dave Zwonitzer, House District 8
- Lily Sharpe, House District 8
- Brian Tyrrell, House District 8
- Landon Brown, House District 9
- Stephan Latham, House District 9
- John Eklund, House District 10
- Marguerite Herman, House District 11
- Jared Olsen, House District 11
- Derek Goldfuss , House District 12
- Bill Henderson, House District 41
- Linnaea Sutphin, House District 42
- Dan Zwonitzer, House District 43
- Sara Burlingame, House District 44
- Matthew Malcolm, House District 61
- Debra Lee, County Clerk
- Bryce Freeman, County Commissioner
- Troy Thompson, County Commissioner
- Gunnar Malm, County Commissioner
- Linda Heath, County Commissioner
- Cameron Karajanis, City Council
- Joe Shogrin, City Council
- Mark Rinne, City Council
- Scott Roybal, City Council
- Ken Esquibel, City Council
- Don Hollingshead, Sheriff
- Boyd Wrede, Sheriff
- Brian Kozak, Sherrif
Learn more about Chamber advocacy efforts by visiting CheyenneChamber.org.