Chambers are all in on Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act

Sydney O'Brien Posted On November 11, 2023
Your Cheyenne Chamber is a member of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), a group that uses it’s connections, reach, and influence to make legislative change on a large scale. Recently, the ACCE has joined over 670 other organizations to support the bipartisan Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act.

This act could be extremely beneficial to ensuring the success of America’s future workforce, and in turn, economic prosperity. It proposes an expansion of qualified expenses under 529 savings plans to cover postsecondary training and credentialing, which would include professional certifications and licenses. Your Cheyenne Chamber will keep you in the loop with any significant movements made with this act and how they will impact your business.




