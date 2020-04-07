Charter Raises Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour

As millions have shifted to working and learning remotely, Charter’s employees have been working to ensure customers stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to say that through their hard work, our networks have remained strong, even with a surge in usage. Our employees are our greatest resource and we’re doing everything we can to protect them” says Charter.

In an email to their team, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge announced a further investment in his workforce by permanently raising minimum wage for all employees to $20 per hour.

The initial increase will be implemented immediately for frontline field technicians and customer service call center employees who are the face of the company and who are providing critical services to local communities, emergency relief workers, and government entities.

Those frontline hourly workers – regardless of current wage – will receive an immediate $1.50 per hour increase and subsequent increases so that in 2022 all current and future hourly employees will have a starting rate of $20 an hour or more.

Rutledge shared, “Because of the important work we do, there will continue to be crises we will face, including hurricanes, floods, tornados, fires, and ice storms for as long as we are in business. We keep people connected no matter what. It’s the obligation we have to the communities we serve.”

Charter has been working around the clock supporting their employees and customers during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. This has included offering Spectrum Internet up to 100 Mbps for free, including in-home Wi-Fi, to new subscriber households with teachers or K-12 or college students for 60 days, not terminating service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances due to COVID-19, and opening Wi-Fi hotspots across their footprint for public use.

In addition, they have worked with hospitals, schools, and governments to help meet the challenges they are facing. Charter has provided all employees an additional three weeks flexible paid time to be used for any reason related to COVID-19. Their 24/7 local news channels also continue to provide critical coverage and information to communities.

Charter’s $20 minimum wage increase continues their belief that workforce is key to long-term success. Additionally, they have brought work back from overseas, reduced reliance on contractors, and hired locally.

“With our customers facing uncertain times, we are working hard to ensure we are rising to the challenge. We are proud to be a company that values our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve” says Charter.