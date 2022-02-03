Cheney tops fundraising mark 4th quarter of 2021
Via Wyoming News
Rep. Liz Cheney reported her highest fundraising quarter yet, raising $2.05 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The haul exceeds amounts raised earlier in the year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the Cheney campaign raised $1.5 million, $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The $2 million represents one of the highest fundraising numbers for U.S. House races this cycle.
Read Full Story
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports strong civic engagement for a healthy community and business climate. We work hard to provide nonpartisan information for civic engagement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. This includes information about elections. However, this article does not consist of an endorsement of these or any other political candidates.