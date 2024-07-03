Cheyenne 4th of July Show has Fireworks without the Work

From fireworks to barbeques to camping, Americans know how to celebrate the Fourth of July in style. Sadly (for some people), consumer fireworks are not allowed on private property within city limits, with the exception of sparklers, smoke devices and novelties. This doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on a lights show – the City of Cheyenne and Frontier Days have teamed up to put on their annual firework show over Frontier Park at 9:35 p.m. on July 4th. While you can’t watch the display from Frontier Park itself, you should be able to see it from all over the city. Enjoy the show and stay safe this Fourth of July!

