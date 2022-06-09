Cheyenne Aquatic Center Introduces Friday Night Inflatables

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Dr.) is introducing a new event. On Friday evenings, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Aquatic Center will host Friday Night Inflatables. These will feature two brand new Constant Airflow inflatable obstacle courses. The QE2 is an exciting constant airflow obstacle course comprised of all sorts of obstacle challenges. A final sliding exit concludes the course with a splash. These inflatable measures 19.2 meters long. The Hurdles Fun Run 11, standing at 7’3” ends with a challenging ball. It also includes posts, a hurdle, and a hole in the wall. In order to accommodate families with children unable to use the inflatable, the rec pool will also be open during this time. However, in order to slowly work the inflatables into our regularly scheduled programs this will not be available at the initial two Friday Inflatables events.

Rules to know:

You must be over the age of eight or have passed an Aquatic Center swim test prior to attending. These can be done anytime the pool is open, should staffing allow. Weak swimmers should take caution if using inflatables. You may not use the inflatables if you have a history of back or neck problems, epilepsy, heart issues, panic attacks, pregnant, feeling ill, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

These inflatables will be hosted on Friday evenings with a current max participation of 80 swimmers. They will also be available to rent for private parties hosted on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Entry will be $9.00 per person for those using the inflatables. Reservations are now open.

Story by the Cheyenne Aquatic Center