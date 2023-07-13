Cheyenne Begins Annexation for F.E. Warren

The City of Cheyenne has taken action to begin annexing F.E. Warren AFB. Your Cheyenne Chamber is watching this issue carefully as it proceeds and will work to make sure that the outcome is beneficial to the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and F.E. Warren Air Force base. Some of the concerns we believe need to be addressed as this issue moves forward are:

What impact will this action have on Laramie County and its budget?

have on Laramie County and its budget? What impact will this action have on the City of Cheyenne?

have on the City of Cheyenne? What potential impacts will this action have on our men and women in uniform?

WY We Care: Our base is one of the largest economic drivers in the entire state. Additionally, with scheduled advancements like the Sentinel program we need to be clear about potential benefits, costs, and pitfalls for this action.

Currently, your Cheyenne Chamber is monitoring this issue for our members and we look forward to seeing the answers to these questions and others over the coming weeks and months.

