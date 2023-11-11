Cheyenne Chamber earns 5-star accreditation

Your Cheyenne Chamber has earned a prestigious 5-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce! This rigorous review includes all aspects of the chamber’s policies, operations, and programming, and Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses.

This is a testament to your faith in us. Your Cheyenne Chamber continues to be recognized as part of the top 3% of Chambers across the nation! As the only 5-star chamber in Wyoming, this recognition represents our relentless dedication to the Cheyenne Business Community.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. … They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses.”

Our journey together doesn’t end here. We promise you many more years of top-of-the-line representation. Trust in our resolve, for we are steadfast in our commitment to keep the momentum going, always pushing onward and upward!