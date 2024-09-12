Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces Their 33rd Annual Christmas Parade Theme: The Polar Express

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the 33rd Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade will take on a magical journey with this year’s theme: The Polar Express! Founded in 1990, this cherished tradition has brought our community together for decades, celebrating not only the holidays but also another year well-spent.

Every year, over 20,000 viewers gather downtown to experience the enchantment of the Cheyenne Christmas Parade, making it a beloved family-friendly event that truly kicks off the holiday season.

We invite you to be part of this festive celebration! Float applications are now open, and we encourage all interested participants to showcase their creativity by bringing The Polar Express theme to life. To register a float and/or sponsor, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/parade.

Float Application Requirements:

Float Contact: Name, Email, and Phone Number

Name, Email, and Phone Number Float Bio: 3-5 sentences describing your float

3-5 sentences describing your float Noise Information: Will your float have music, horns, or engine rumble?

Will your float have music, horns, or engine rumble? Mode of Travel: Walking, Horses, or Vehicle/Trailer?

Walking, Horses, or Vehicle/Trailer? Float Length: Include any towing vehicles in your measurement

Include any towing vehicles in your measurement Parade Guidelines: Confirmation that you have read and agreed to the guidelines

Confirmation that you have read and agreed to the guidelines Registration Fee: $40

To support the parade, we are also selling Poinsettias, which fund the safety measures and security personnel that ensure a smooth and joyful event. Our volunteers will deliver these beautiful poinsettias the week before Thanksgiving—perfect for your office, home, or as a thoughtful gift. To place a Poinsettia order, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/christmas-poinsettia.

Additionally, volunteers are integral to the success of the Cheyenne Christmas Parade. There are a variety of opportunities to help with the parade, and we deeply appreciate everyone who contributes to keeping this holiday tradition alive.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Poinsettia Setup: Needed on Monday, November 25 th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-poinsettia-setup

Needed on Monday, November 25 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-poinsettia-setup Poinsettia Delivery: Needed on Tuesday, November 26 th from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-poinsettia-delivery

Needed on Tuesday, November 26 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-poinsettia-delivery Parade Signage Setup: Needed on Tuesday, November 26 th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-parade-signage

Needed on Tuesday, November 26 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. To register, visit cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-parade-signage Parade Clean-Up: Needed on Sunday, December 1st from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. To register, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/volunteer-parade-cleanup

We’re excited to highlight that our parade takes place annually on Small Business Saturday. This is a fantastic opportunity to maximize your business exposure while promoting the importance of shopping local during the winter holidays. Don’t miss out on this outstanding chance to spread holiday cheer and boost your business!

For more information, or to get involved, please visit, www.cheyennechamber.org/christmas or contact your Chamber representative.