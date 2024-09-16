Voting is Now Open for the Cheyenne 2024 Business Beautification Award

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 2024 Cheyenne Business Beautification Award. This esteemed accolade, presented by the Red Carpet Committee, honors businesses that have significantly enhanced the aesthetics of our city.

Eligibility Criteria:

The business must be a member of the Cheyenne Chamber. The property must be located within the county limits. Beautification efforts are limited to enhancements of the interior, exterior, and/or surrounding grounds. The improvements must be easily recognizable to the public. The project must have been completed within 18 months of being nominated.

Award Details:

The Beautification Award is presented three times a year, in March, June, and September.

Winners will receive a sign to permanently display at their business and will be featured on Chamber channels.

Nomination and Voting Process:

The Red Carpet Committee reviews nominations and determines finalists.

A public vote will decide the winners.

Beautification videos for nominated businesses can be found on our Chamber YouTube channel. Visit www.youtube.com/cheyennechamberorg to view these inspiring transformations.

We encourage all Chamber members and the public to participate in recognizing the businesses that contribute to making our community more beautiful through their dedicated efforts.

To cast your vote, please visit https://forms.gle/T8sb6YCEDRtxFUx58.

Deadline to vote is September 25th, 2024.

For more information, visit cheyennechamber.org/redcarpet.