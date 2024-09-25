Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces Endorsements for Laramie County School District 1 Board Candidates

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our endorsements for the candidates running for Laramie County School District 1 School Board. The Chamber proudly supports candidates who champion pro-business policies and advocate for programs that prepare students for future workforce demand, drive economic growth, and enhance the local business environment.

Endorsements are given to candidates committed to fostering a pro-business mindset within education, ensuring future generations are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving economy. The Chamber believes the following candidates embody these values and have therefore received our endorsement:

Brittany Ashby , LCSD 1

Paul Bankes , LCSD 1

Barb Cook, LCSD 1

By endorsing these candidates, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce seeks to build a bridge between education and business, positioning Laramie County for a vibrant and sustainable economic future.