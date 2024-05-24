Cheyenne East DECA Members Earn Recognition at DECA’s International Career Development Conference

Cheyenne East DECA members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Anaheim, CA on April 27-30, 2024.

Students receiving recognition at the international level were:

Student Name Event/Scholarship Place/Honor/Sponsorship Laura Trieu Independent Business Plan Second Place Sarah Marotz Integrated Marketing Campaign Top 20 Finisher

During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 254,000 high school student members participate in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional and association titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top association winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Anaheim. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where over 23,500 students vied for international honors. Over $200,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.

“I’m really proud that I got to represent Cheyenne, Wyoming, through both my project and national finish,” said Laura Trieu, who was recognized at ICDC.

This year’s #DECAICDC featured over 23,000 members and advisors in attendance. In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with over 70 internationally recognized businesses and universities.