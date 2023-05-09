Cheyenne Fire Rescue Reduces the Risk at Safe Kids Day

Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was privileged to participate in the 25th Annual Safe Kids Day event at the Cheyenne Family YMCA. Teaming with technicians from southeastern Wyoming communities, CFR’s child passenger safety technicians checked over 20 car seats during the three-hour event.

Battalion Chief Don Wood shared, “We would much rather take the time to help families ensure that their children are traveling as safely as possible than to treat a single child injured.” Cheyenne Fire Rescue offers free car seat safety checks on an ongoing basis, but by appointment only. This is one of many programs CFR administers to prevent and reduce community risks. To meet with a certified car seat technician, please call (307) 637-6320 and schedule your appointment today. Our children are our future!