Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Announces Special Local Pricing December through February

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) Old West Museum is offering a special admission price for all Laramie County residents from December 1 through February 1. With proof of residency, all Laramie County residents can enjoy admission for just $8, and children under 12 can enter for free.

The Museum aims to attract local residents to experience its rich offerings. “We’ve noticed that while we welcome thousands of international and national visitors, many locals have never visited the CFD Old West Museum. We want them to explore this hidden gem celebrating Cheyenne’s Western heritage and the local heroes who helped shape our community. There’s something for everyone, including the Hole in the Wall kids’ room, making it a great option for family visits over the holidays,” said Executive Director Josie Molloy.

The Museum’s exhibits include a new Hall of Fame display honoring six remarkable women who have left a lasting impact on CFD and the community, in celebration of the “Year of the Cowgirl.” Visitors will also have the final opportunity to see the Bridging Cultures exhibit, which highlights the ongoing relationship between Native American Tribes and CFD, and will be closing in May 2025. This exhibit includes Princess Bluewater’s dress and other items that tell stories from over 100 years of history. Additionally, a special exhibit commemorates Lane Frost, marking the 35th anniversary of his passing.

About the Museum

The CFD Old West Museum honors the legacy of the American West and Cheyenne Frontier Days™, known as the “Daddy of ’em All” – the largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration in the world, with a history spanning 128 years. As custodians of over 400,000 artifacts, the Museum houses an extensive photographic archive, the world’s largest and most diverse collection of Western carriages, and a permanent collection of Western art. Guests can explore exhibits on Native American history, railroads, and military influences, which have all shaped the “Magic City of the Plains.”

The Museum also features the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Hall of Fame, which celebrates rodeo stars, iconic animal athletes, and the rich history of Frontier Nights. Visitors can relive performances by national country-western singers and experience the spirit of the 3,000 volunteers who bring this historic event to life.

The CFD Old West Museum is located at 4610 Carey Ave and is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit www.oldwestmuseum.org or follow the Museum on Facebook.