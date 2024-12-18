Free Enterprise in Wyoming: Lexi Garrett on Business, Community, and Wyoming Values

Lexi Garrett left Wyoming to attend college, got married and decided to experience the world outside the state where she grew up. But after her first child was born in Chicago, she and her husband chose to move back 10 years later.

“We realized how much we missed home,” Garrett said. “We knew coming home we would have greater opportunities in a community that was familiar.”

Since returning, Garrett and her husband, Tyler, a partner at the Hathaway & Kunz Law Firm, had another child and she founded Alexis Drake, a successful business in downtown Cheyenne that designs, manufactures and sells custom-made handbags and accessories around the country.

Garrett believes there are many others like her who are attracted by Wyoming’s pace and open space and, most of all, its strong family and business climate.

“There’s something special about Wyoming, our community isn’t just within our city limits—it spans the entire state.”

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is working diligently to entice others like Garrett to return to their roots. A key part of that work is safeguarding the principles of the free enterprise system.

“Free Enterprise is the cornerstone of opportunity for individuals and communities. It is the cornerstone for progress of the future of our nation. The Chamber understands this and we hold “free enterprise” as our highest ideal in the pursuit of a better place to live, work, and do business.”

Stated Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

Garrett, who is a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, said Wyoming is a business-friendly, free enterprise state thanks in part to the Chamber keeping watch over legislative proposals on regulation, taxes and other issues.

“What I love about the Chamber is that it really does have a presence in our Legislature. The Action and Advocacy Committee spends their meetings discussing and following key legislation that affect our businesses,” she said. “In addition, they spend time with candidates to help them understand the issues that affect business and how they can better support our business community.”

The Chamber also has helped create a statewide, Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, to bring more leverage to its pro-business agenda.

In addition, the Cheyenne Chamber has emphasized “talent development” to help build a future workforce and future community leaders. The Chamber promotes internship opportunities that help create connections between local business owners and students who will make up the future workforce and sponsors the Leadership Cheyenne program that educates participants about the community and helps them develop a desire and commitment for life-long civic participation.

“Our up-and-coming leaders are important because they are the next generation of leaders,” Garrett said. “I think Leadership Cheyenne is just fantastic in growing younger leaders and giving them the support they need.”

The leadership program helps participants “understand what makes our community rock and roll” and gives “them opportunities to network and learn more about the people and industry in our vibrant community.“

Another Chamber talent initiative called the Red Carpet Committee helps new businesses connect with the community and network with other businesses.

“For new businesses it makes you feel like you’re part of the team,” Garrett said. “Business is hard and when you know there are others in the arena with you, it doesn’t seem so scary. The Red Carpet Committee is a beautiful way to kick off any new business.”

Altogether, the Chamber’s activities reflect what Wyoming is all about.

“There’s something special about the people of Wyoming; we support our own,”

Garrett said. “We don’t have a huge population, but we look out for each other, support one another. It’s been truly a great place to live and grow our business.”

Story by: Bob Moen