Wyoming House Rules: New Committee Roles are Dealt

With the new year comes a new slate for the Wyoming legislature. Last week, the legislative committee assignments were posted a total of three times, with the first two versions including incorrect information. The latest release, however, is fully accurate and finalized.

Go deeper: It’s no secret that this past election brought in a Republican majority across the board, but one particular group saw a quick rise to power, and even cinched chair positions in all but three of the House committees. Freedom Caucus members went from a small minority to holding a prominent position in the Senate, and gaining control in the House for the first time in Wyoming history. In addition to a new majority group, the House will also be seeing a large influx of freshman, with 23 of the 62 members serving their first term this year. The opposite is true in the Senate, where only three members will be freshmen. Almost half (41%) of the House committees spots were given to the newcomers, while the Senate committees are comprised mostly of experienced legislators.

WY We Care: Regardless of industry, position, or political affiliation, this legislative session will impact each and every Wyoming citizen. From issues ranging from tax rates to the education of our children to the laws that govern us, all aspects of life will be covered. Your Wyoming Chamber will work alongside local chambers and economic development groups across the state to fight on behalf of Wyoming businesses, and we’ll keep you in the know with any important updates.

Mark your calendars: the 2025 general session will kick off on January 14 – so stay tuned!