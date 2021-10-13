Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Announces their Murder Mystery Dinner

Come to the Western thriller at the Red Lion Hotel on October 23, 2021, and get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Dress your best in Vintage Western wear and participate in the multiple raffles that will be held during the night’s festivities. This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $50 for Museum Members and $60 for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase after October 15 to $90.

The Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as, Netflix, Amazon, Walt Disney, Coca-Cola, and Apple. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/murder-mystery-dinner-at-the-red-lion-hotel/

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, at 6:00PM

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org