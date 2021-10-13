Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Announces Paranormal Tours of the Museum

It’s almost October and things are beginning to get spooky at the Museum! The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Paranormal Tours of the Museum with Haunting Across America. There are 5 opportunities to attend: October 7, Oct 14, Oct 21, and Oct 28, with the fifth tour being on Oct 29 for Museum Members only.

Members will be treated to a behind the scenes tour.

See what’s lurking within our walls this month! Tickets are $20 per person and are limited. Visit our activities page at oldwestmuseum.org for more information.

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours with Haunting Across America

When: Every Thursday in October; Friday October 29th for Museum Members Only; starting at 6:30PM

Where: CFD Old West Museum

Contact: Taylor Stoetzel, Marketing Coordinator, taylor.stoetzel@oldwestmuseum.org