Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Announces their Wild West Trunk or Treat

We are pleased to announce that the CFD Old West Museum will be hosting its annual Wild West Trunk or Treat on October 30, 2021, in the Museum parking lot. To make this possible, we are looking to the community to donate candy or sponsor a trunk.

Candy donations can be made anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the CFD Old West Museum. Our doors will be open every day and we are happy to accept donations until October 29.

Bring your kids or grandkids out to Trick or Treat with us. We continue to receive generous trunk donations, so expect a bunch of candy! We look forward to seeing you there.

Please contact Jean Krause to confirm sponsoring a trunk or for more information about the event.

More information can be found at: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Wild West Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To Donate Candy: Open daily, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., accepting until October 29

Where: The CFD Old West Museum Parking Lot

Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org, (307)-778-7202