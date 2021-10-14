Family Western Movie Night with CFD

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is pleased to announce our Family Western Movie Night. This event will take place in the Carriage Hall at the Museum on October 9, 2021 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. We are looking to celebrate our Western culture and share with the community our excitement about history.

An hour before the showing, we will be offering Museum tours with docents. Tours are age-appropriate and provide the history of Cheyenne, interesting facts, and Cheyenne Frontier Days™ rodeo. In addition, the information provided allows the attendees to distinguish the mysticism of the West that is so often portrayed by Hollywood.

The tours before the film will allow the audience to learn the real history of the West, which they can compare to the storyline of the movie. The goal of the tours is to allow the audience to draw their own conclusions about the West and make them want to expand their knowledge outside of the stereotypical view of the people of the American West.

Through a visit to our Museum, people can travel back in time to Cheyenne in the late 1800’s and learn about the drama that is now known as Cheyenne Frontier Days™. The stories of the cowboys and the West still engage the mind like few other things.

All children must be accompanied by an adult to attend this event. The event will be free and open to the public, however, we are requiring that you RSVP by contacting Jean Krause at (307) 778-7202 or at jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org

Snacks and beverages will be available.

In accordance with copyright restrictions, we are unable to disclose the title of the movie via this platform. Please visit our Facebook or Instagram pages if you want to know which western film we will be showing.

More information can be found at: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Family Western Movie Night

When: October 9th, 2021; Tour begins at 6:00 p.m.; Movie will be showing at 7:00 p.m.

Where: CFD Old West Museum

Museum Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org, (307) 778-7202