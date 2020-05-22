Cheyenne Girl Scouts Resume Cookie Sales

The Cheyenne area Girl Scouts are excited to resume their Girl Scout Cookie program. Booth sales begin on Friday, May 22nd.

The Cheyenne area Girl Scouts will offer contact-less booth sales at a few local businesses after hours, including Brant Audiology and Tinnitus and Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic LLC.

These sales will run:

Friday May 22nd from 4-7PM

Saturday May 23rd from 1PM-7PM

Cookie lovers will call in to the local business and place their order. Payment will be made over the phone via credit or debit card. The girls will gather the cookie order and bring them outside for immediate pick up. Cookie orders will only be taken during the hours listed above.

They will also have a few traditional booth sales at both Walmart stores over the next few weeks.

Girl Scouts of Cheyenne has also set up a Venmo account for cookie donations for our Home Town Heroes. The link for Venmo is @GSMWCheyenne-serviceunit.

The Cheyenne area Girl Scouts continue to be active in our community. They have been busy making masks to donate to the hospital. In addition, you may have seen them out gathering trash to help keep our community clean.