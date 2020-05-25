Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

John “Mattias” Russell, who is a junior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 25.

“John is a good student,” members of the selection committee said. “He works very hard and will be an early graduate. He uses his Discovery Skills consistently within our school setting and is a role model for his peers both behaviorally and academically.”

According to his adviser Joanne Pruitt, Russell is not afraid to speak his mind and other students are known to go to him for advice. She said he enjoys playing guitar, working on cars and nature.

Throughout the school year, Russell worked as a teacher’s assistant for the entire English department.

“Mattias Russell is a brilliant student and musician,” members of the selection committee said. “Mattias thinks outside the box and challenges those around him to do so as well. He pushes himself and others to work hard and achieve greatness.”