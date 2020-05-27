Leadership Cheyenne Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2020-21

Applications for the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2020-2021 are now available to the public.

Applications are being accepted now through Friday, June 19th for this professional and personal leadership development program. Applicants will be asked to participate in an Interview Reception at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, July 7th for final consideration. Participants will be notified by July 8th of their acceptance into the program.

Leadership Cheyenne, which began in 1985, is facilitated by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. It is designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of future community leaders. The goal of the nine-month program is to inform participants about the diversity of our community in regards to government, education, business, economic development, and social issues.

Each Leadership Cheyenne Class is unique and finds their own way to contribute to the community. Become a leader who believes in the future of our community and apply today.

Email Alexandra Farkas alexandraf@cheyennechamber.org or call (307) 638-3388 for more information.

