This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Mary Billiter

She also has novels published under the pen names, “M.Billiter,” and “Pumpkin Spice.” In October 2019, Mary’s Resort Romance, “The Wine Thief,” was a 2019 RONE Mystery Award Runner Up by InD’tale Magazine. In July 2018, Mary was awarded “Top Female Author 2018” by The Authors Show for “Spirited Away.” This June, the second book in her divided series, “The Divided Twin,” that she co-wrote with her son will hit bookshelves. Mary earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from California State University at Northridge and a Master of Arts degree in Adult and Post-Secondary Education from the University of Wyoming. Mary resides in the Cowboy State with her husband and their blended family. Listen to Mary bravely share her story of surviving childhood trauma, addiction, domestic violence, and breast cancer.

I don’t blame God. I’ve never once said, ‘Oh, why did this happen to me?’ I really feel like God is using all these things that have happened in my life to reach other people.- Mary Billiter

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.