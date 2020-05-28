Pizza for the People: Papa Murphy’s Donates to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Papa Murphy’s (3201 East Pershing Blvd.) to aid Cheyenne residents impacted by economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Papa Murphy’s has agreed to donate 25% of online purchases to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund today Thursday, May 28th. Use the code DONATE at checkout to help provide critical support to those who do not have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Forward Greater Cheyenne Emergency Relief Fund is a partnership between Forward Greater Cheyenne and the City of Cheyenne to help residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they are unable to work or qualify for federal assistance.

The Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund is available to all Laramie County residents. The community is rallying together to help those in need. To apply for assistance or donate, visit online or contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Foundation at (307) 638-3388.

