Cheyenne Lender Recognized for Contributions to Small-Business Community

Rob Kilian, Vice President of Commercial Banking at First Interstate Bank in Cheyenne, has been named MoFi’s Wyoming Small Business Lender of the Year for 2019.

MoFi presents this award annually to its most prolific commercial lender partner, an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to meeting the needs of business owners in their community.

Many successful businesses struggle to get the financing they need to grow. Kilian is recognized for helping connect Wyoming entrepreneurs with a resource to do just that – flexible, responsible capital that sees them through short-term growth needs and prepares them for a longer-term bank loan. That assistance comes via MoFi, a nonprofit organization that provides financing and consulting services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that are not able to receive a traditional bank loan.

Kilian has been with First Interstate Bank in Cheyenne for 15 years and has a 25-year career in banking. He plays an active role in the community, including serving as the 2019 Treasurer of Kiwanis of Cheyenne, and past service on the Meals on Wheels Board of Directors. He lives with his family in Cheyenne.

Among the Cheyenne-area businesses Kilian helped connect with MoFi last year is LG Drilling, which became the first company in the state to receive a business loan from MoFi after it expanded into Wyoming in early 2019. LG Drilling owner Lance Gleich used the loan to purchase equipment needed to expand to markets in Colorado.

“Seven years ago, when I was looking to start my business, Rob was the first one who was willing to give me a chance,” said Gleich. “He’s seen me go from nothing to where I am now. Along the way, he has pulled in partners like MoFi to help my business keep growing. I’m grateful for Rob’s long-term partnership, I won’t bank anywhere else in Cheyenne as long as Rob is here.”

Killian also referred Tracey Eden and Derrick Feuerstein of Goldenview Inc. to MoFi. Goldenview operates FedEx routes in Cheyenne and Laramie, and worked with Kilian and MoFi to purchase additional FedEx routes in the Gillette area.

“We’ve worked with Rob for a couple of years, getting equipment loans and other things for our business. He really came through for us when we wanted to expand and purchase a new route, and we really like working with him.” said Tracey Eden, co-owner of Goldenview.

“I appreciate the business banking relationship with LG Drilling and Goldenview along with assisting them in meeting their financial needs,” said Killian.

MoFi is a nonprofit community-based lender that provides flexible, responsible capital to businesses that fall outside of traditional “bankability” at a moment in time. Many of the organization’s clients are referred via commercial lenders when they are unable to provide financing, in whole or in part. MoFi works with clients to design tailored loan solutions, including loan size, type of loan structure and uses. The organization also provides a full suite of consulting services to clients to help them build successful businesses and transfer to a long-term bank relationship as quickly as possible.

“Rob is an incredible partner to MoFi, and more importantly, to every client that walks through his door,” said Dave Glaser, President of MoFi. “He is constantly looking for creative solutions to keep his clients heading in the right direction.”