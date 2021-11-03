Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Austin Barnes, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages.

Dr. Barnes is originally from Greeley, Colorado, but spent most of his life in the Sandhills of Nebraska. He attended University of Nebraska Medical Center and conducted his residency at Texas Tech-Permian Basin. Dr. Barnes’ specialties are laparoscopic and robotic surgery, and family planning.

As a provider, Barnes strives to be there for his patients from the birth of their first child to everything that lies beyond, and in doing so forming life-long bonds with them and their families.

Dr. Barnes is currently accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment should call the Cheyenne OBGYN office at (307) 634-5216.

About Cheyenne OBGYN:

Founded by Dr. Bob McGuire in 1979, Cheyenne OBGYN provides individualized, confidential, and exceptional OBGYN health care to women in southeastern Wyoming and the surrounding areas. As a team and organization, Cheyenne OBGYN strongly advocates patient safety, using the most current technology to help with the best possible outcomes for patients and treating patients with respect, kindness and compassion. To learn more about Cheyenne OBGYN, visit cheyenneobgyn.com.