West Edge District: Honoring the Past to Pave the Future

When thinking of Cheyenne’s history, one can point to our western roots, military, and railroad heritage. It can also be said that Cheyenne bolsters a strong industrial history as well.

Cheyenne’s industrial roots of the early twentieth century remain visible today, most notably in the West Edge District. In the early twentieth century, the City of Cheyenne granted right-of-way to the Colorado Rail Company which is now operated by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF). They constructed rail and operated within the West Edge District; specifically, along the Reed Avenue corridor. This allowed businesses to ship and receive goods via the railway, helping neighboring properties to thrive. Over time, the use of rail service declined as other transportation options emerged. As a result, a once vibrant and busy section of Cheyenne became stagnate and now sits poised for growth and urban redevelopment

Ongoing efforts by the City of Cheyenne, private investors, and community supporters aim to bring vibrancy back to the West Edge District that pays homage to the past, lift barriers to revitalization, and create a new economic driver for Cheyenne’s residents of the twenty-first century.

These collective efforts have addressed numerous redevelopment barriers over the past decade. An approved 2017 sixth penny proposition, in tandem with awarded grants, paved the way for investments such as the 19th street stormwater interceptor and the 26th street stormwater interceptor (currently under construction) to address seasonal flooding. Meanwhile the Civic Commons – completed in 2019 — serves dually as a stormwater retention area and greenspace for community events. In June of 2021, the City’s Governing Body adopted an Urban Use Overlay district to pave the way for the rezoning of parts of the West Edge District to mixed-use. The adoption will help promote the integration of new development and redevelopment projects in the area that strengthens the West Edge District’s identity and use. The rezoning to mixed-use is expected to be complete in early 2022. Substantial private investments have also spurred redevelopment by bringing new businesses, restaurants, breweries, and residential buildings to the district. The West Edge has outpaced Laramie County in terms of growth, contributing over $1.08 million in private investments.

The West Edge District encompasses approximately 30-plus square blocks to the west of downtown. It is bound by 26th Street to the north, Union Pacific railroad tracks to the south, Missile Drive to the west, and Central Avenue to the east.

For more information visit, www.cheyennewestedge.com or visit www.cheyennecity.org/PandD

