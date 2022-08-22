Cheyenne Police And Fire Compete For Blood Donations

The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations. The annual “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive challenge kicks off Wednesday, September 7 and runs through Thursday, September 8 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

This competition allows blood donors to cast a vote for the first responder of their choice. The organization that recruits the most donors will receive a traveling trophy to showcase for the year.

According to Vitalant, there is an urgent need for blood, and all eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to ensure patients get the vital transfusions they need. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished, especially during the summer months when donations tend to decrease.

All blood types are needed, especially type O, which is the most transfused blood type and the first to run out in a shortage. Emergency room personnel reach for O-negative blood when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive will be hosted at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, September 7: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 8: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome – please remember to bring an ID. Donors are asked to prepare beforehand, by eating breakfast and hydrating. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Vitalant following the donation. Give-aways and Guns N’ Hoses t-shirts will also be provided (while supplies last).

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (307) 638-3326 or visit online and enter blood drive code: cheygunshoses

Story by the City of Cheyenne Police Department and Fire Department