Cheyenne Restaurant Week Announces OctoberFeast

The 2020 Cheyenne Restaurant Week in April was canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, in an effort to support Cheyenne’s struggling restaurant industry, Visit Cheyenne and Cheyenne Restaurant week are presenting OctoberFeast, October 11-17, 2020.

Special deals and special meals are on the menu as more than two dozen restaurants across Laramie County are participating in OctoberFeast presented by Cheyenne Restaurant Week. The seven-day event will highlight culinary excellence and is a combined effort of Visit Cheyenne and the restaurant community.

Restaurants will offer prix fixe meal options or special prices during the week. Visit Cheyenne is supporting the week with a dedicated website page, promotion across several media platforms and a multi-media ad campaign. Diners can see all of the menu offerings at www.cheyennerestaurantweek.com and watch for new developments at Cheyenne Restaurant Week on Facebook and Instagram.

Also added to the mix this season is a do-it-yourself brewery and distillery tour, planned for the last weekend of OctoberFeast, October 17 & 18. Participants can download a free Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail Pass from the Cheyenne Restaurant Week website, check out the participating hotels offering discount rates, and make a weekend of it in Cheyenne.

Visit Cheyenne vice president and director of sales and marketing Jim Walter said it is important to continue to support the restaurants in our community. “Our restaurants are struggling with reduced capacity, lower economic activity and trying to find new ways to operate safely. We are so proud of the way Cheyenne supported them when take-out was the only option, now we need to continue to support them through dine-in or take out to ensure they can keep their doors open and staffs employed this winter.”

OctoberFeast is an opportunity to showcase Cheyenne’s diverse dining options. This week offers a chance to highlight the restaurants, chefs and service staff that put out a great product. We encourage residents and visitors from the surrounding area to try new restaurants and menu items during this special week.

Restaurants who have not signed up can still join the promotion by contacting Laura Levi at Visit Cheyenne at laura@cheyenne.org or 307-778-3133.

