Cheyenne Rotary Club Raffle 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 Fundraiser for Cheyenne Rotary Foundation

Now through the end of May, the Cheyenne Rotary Club is raffling tickets for a chance to win a new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000.

All proceeds being raised from this raffle fundraiser will go directly towards the Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation to add to the impact of Rotary’s charitable giving mission in Cheyenne. This fundraiser will help Cheyenne Rotary build the endowment to reach the $1 million goal which will ensure long-term, sustainable local community service.

Current and past Rotary service projects funded through the Foundation include books for all Laramie County students, equipment for local law enforcement, Veteran’s Student Center at LCCC, Laramie County Library Digital Literacy Program, Friendship Playground at Cahill Park, music education through Cheyenne Symphony, and so much more!

“This fundraiser is a fun and exciting way to not only support the Foundation but to support the local community in an impactful way that will last for years to come,” said Kevin Harris, Cheyenne Rotary Club Board Member. “Support for the Cheyenne Rotary Foundation is key to helping our Club continue to make the significant impact we have in Laramie County.”

To purchase raffle tickets online , visit the following links:

1 for $50 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase/

3 for $100 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase—3-for–100/

To purchase raffle tickets by mail , please send a check by May 31, 2021, to:

Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation

P.O.Box 511,

Cheyenne, WY 82003-0511

Include a note with the name, address, and phone number that you would like included on each ticket, as well as the mailing address that you would like the tickets mailed back to. For questions or to buy tickets over the phone, call 307-773-0355.

“We would like to give a special thank-you to Spradley Barr of Cheyenne for their generous donation of the new Ford Bronco Sport and for their continued dedication and service to Rotary.” Brent Lathrop, Cheyenne Rotary Club President.

Prizes will be given as follows:

First Place Prize: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000

Second Place: $1,000

Third Place: $500

Drawing on June 2, 2021. Title, taxes, insurance extra. All sales final.

Only 2500 tickets will be sold. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at https://cheyennerotary.org/ or from any Rotary Club of Cheyenne member. Tickets are being sold at 1 for $50 or 3 for $100. You can also check out Cheyenne Rotary’s Facebook page or visit Spradley Barr Motors for more info about this sporty 4×4 vehicle.

Per IRS, the cost of raffle tickets purchased from nonprofit entities is not deductible as a charitable contribution.

For more information please contact: Jera Likely |Board Member, Public Relations, Cheyenne Rotary Club | jlikely@mmwyo.com