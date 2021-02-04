Big O Tires in Cheyenne Raises $5,000 For Friday Food Bag Foundation

CHEYENNE, WY – Big O Tires in Cheyenne presented Friday Food Bag Foundation with a check for $5,000 on January 15, 2021. The funds were collected during Big O Tires’ annual “Driven for the Community” holiday event. From November 30 through December 20, Big O Tires in Cheyenne offered an oil change voucher to anyone who made a donation of at least $35 to Friday Food Bag Foundation.

“Customers showed up strong to help our community,” said Jack Floyd, owner of Big O Tires in Cheyenne. “The $5,000 they helped us raise will cover the cost for the Friday Food Bag Foundation to deliver one thousand bags of food to children in need!”

The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, non-perishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to deliver over 1,000 bags per week! For more information about the Friday Food Bag Foundation visit cheyenneffbag.org/.

The Big O Tires “Driven for the Community” event has raised over $25,000 for local nonprofits since its inception in 2014.

For more information about Big O Tires visit www.bigotires.com.