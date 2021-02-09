Wind Invests Big In Wyoming

Powering Up Wyoming: Wind energy can provide critical tax revenue, economic opportunities, and Wyoming’s chance to continue its energy leadership.

Wyoming resources power the nation. Historically, it’s been our fossil resources that keep America’s lights on – coal, oil, and gas. Over the last decade, Wyoming wind has joined the ranks as another critical Wyoming resource that helps power America. Home to some of the best inland wind resources in the country, Wyoming is in a prime position to leverage its role as an energy leader.

Wind companies have invested $3.4 billion in Wyoming to date.

And the wind industry isn’t finished growing. The wind industry is poised for exponential growth in 2021, and currently planned wind projects will bring in an additional $10 billion of investment into Wyoming. These funds help support local services vital to communities – including schools, infrastructure, and first responders – when funding from the State is decreasing, and economic diversification efforts are even more critically important to support cities, towns, and counties.

Wyoming isn’t the only option for wind developers. Studies from the University of Wyoming have shown that there is heavy competition from other states with similar wind resources where it’s cheaper for wind developers to operate.

Over the past four years, the Wyoming Legislature has debated increasing the wind industry’s tax burden 17 times.

Once again, next month, the Wyoming State Legislature will debate increasing the taxes on this burgeoning industry. No other industry has faced the continual threat of a shifting tax structure. Developers have pleaded for stability. Now we are hearing from citizens calling for the Legislature to allow this industry to operate in the state.

Wind energy can provide critical tax revenue, economic opportunities, and Wyoming’s chance to continue its energy leadership.

Learn more about the wind industry in Wyoming, stay informed on news, legislative actions, and what you can do to support all of the above energy, visit poweringupwyoming.org