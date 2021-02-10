Cheyenne Gymnastics Lead the Field at Casper Competition

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne’s Recreation Division Gymnastics program attended a gymnastics competition on January 30th and 31st at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building in Casper. Teams from Gillette; Casper; Rock Springs; Lander; Sheridan; Riverton; Chadron, Nebraska; and Gering, Nebraska also attended the meet.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Bronze Level Team consisted of nine gymnasts in a field of 22 competitors. In the 7-year-old group, Ella White took 1st All-Around and Raechel Newsom placed 3rd All-Around. In the 8-year-old group, Charlie Soules took 1st All-Around and highest All-Around score regardless of age group with Addison Rose placing 2nd All-Around. For the 9 to 11-year-old age group, Genevieve Rockweiler was 2nd All-Around, Gracie Gilmore was 3rd All Around, and Claire Pawlowski placed in individual events. In the 12+ group, Natalie Bennet placed 1st All-Around. With their collective efforts, the Bronze Level Team took 1st place.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Silver Level Team consisted of 10 gymnasts in a field of 46 competitors from Wyoming and Nebraska. In the 7 to 8-year-old age group, Monroe Seaberg took 2nd All-Around. Mattie Adams was the highest All-Around score for the Silver Level regardless of age group and placed 1st All-Around for the 9-year-old age group with Ayla Crystal taking the 2nd All-Around position. Aviah Edwards brought home the 10-year-old age group 1st All-Around medal. Emerson Koch earned the 3rd place All-Around title with Paige Hensley placing in individual events. For the 12+ group, Ariah Willhite placed 2nd All-Around, and Addison Pascoe and Jordan Chernogorec placed in individual events. With their individual awards, the Silver Level Team earned 1st place.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Gold Level Team competed with five gymnasts in a field of 32 competitors from other communities. The 9 to 10-year-old 1st place All-Around title went to Elliana Gill along with the highest All-Around score regardless of age, and Kaitlyn Ochsner placed 3rd All-Around. Morgan Courts grabbed the 12-year-old 1st place All-Around with Maci Little taking 2nd place All-Around, and Isabell Deal was the 3rd place All-Around recipient in the 13 to 14-year-old group. The Gold Level Team took home 2nd place.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Platinum Level Team brought seven gymnasts with a total of 12 competitors from Wyoming and Nebraska. Ella Reed took 1st All-Around for the 9 to 11-year-old group and Kierstyn Ochsner took the 12 to14-year-old 1st Place All-Around and highest All-Around score regardless of age. Bridget Dillow claimed 3rd place All-Around and Hannah Pollock placed in individual events. Chelsey Spino was 3rd All-Around for the 15+ age group. With their collective efforts, the Platinum Level Team took home 1st place honors.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Level 8 Team took competed with four gymnasts in a field of five total competitors. Madison Benne was the highest All-Around score regardless of age and 1st All-Around in the 11 to 14-year-old group. Abbie Mickelson was the 15+ age group 1st place All-Around winner with Grace Dillow claiming 2nd All-Around and Katelyn Sandusky taking home the 3rd place All-Around medal. Level 8 took 1st place.

A big thank you to Program Coordinator Shannon Mitchell, the program coaches, and the Cheyenne Gymnastics Parent Booster Club for their commitment and support of the program.