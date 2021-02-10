NuvisionFCU and GWFCU Merger Overwhelmingly Approved by Members

Last month, members of Greater Wyoming Federal Credit Union enthusiastically approved a merger with Nuvision Credit Union. The partnership will bring expanded community outreach programs and financial benefits to the Casper area, along with adding a third Nuvision branch in Wyoming.

“Our team worked on this merger for a significant part of 2020,” said Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard. “And the whole time, we’ve been very excited that the Greater Wyoming team selected us as their partner. It’s a perfect fit. After talking to members in-person at the voting meeting, I can already tell that they’re going to be a wonderful addition to the Nuvision family.”

Some of the earliest conversations between the leadership teams at both organizations revolved around their shared goals and values. The many similarities quickly made it clear that joining together would allow them to better serve the community. Nuvision, originally founded as the credit union for Douglas Aircraft, has held to its central values of hard work and community service for 85 years. Similar values are also woven into the history of GWFCU. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the Wyoming Employment Security Commission, the credit union later changed names and expanded its charter to extend membership to all who reside in Natrona or Converse County. Since then, providing quality service and a place for people to belong has been their priority.

The decisive vote by GWFCU members was in part due to their understanding of Nuvision’s shared vision and history of supporting hard-working people. Laurie Morgan, who hosted the meeting and is a long time Greater Wyoming member, expressed her excitement about the opportunities this merger would create in the coming months. “This is great for our members!” she said.

While the Nuvision team frequently participates in outreaches for veterans and first responders, GWFCU employees like to spend time serving local non-profits. The organization’s longest partnership is with Jason’s Friends Foundation, which supports Wyoming families with children (aged birth – 20 years old) who battle cancer. Through this merger, Nuvision hopes to continue helping organizations GWFCU currently works with while expanding services to others throughout the area.

GWFCU’s single branch, seated in the heart of Downtown Casper, is a valuable local institution with huge potential for growth alongside the popular downtown area. It will be fully operational as a Nuvision branch by late spring of 2021. Nuvision looks forward to offering new products, capabilities, and community support to 2,000 new members in the Wyoming market.

About Nuvision Credit Union: For 85 years, Nuvision has been helping its hard-working members build better lives. Nuvision Credit Union operates Branches throughout Southern California, Alaska, Arizona, Washington, and Wyoming. The Credit Union has more than 192,000 members and more than $2.6 billion in assets. For more information, visit https://nuvisionfederal.com/