Western Vista Credit Union Acquires City Center Building in Cheyenne

Cheyenne, Wy – Western Vista Credit Union recently acquired the City Center Building located at 1920 Thomes Avenue in downtown Cheyenne. Acquisition of the six-story building and parking lot on the corner of Thomes Avenue and 20th Street provides much-needed back office space for staff and offers the credit union a downtown presence.

“Western Vista’s first ‘office’ was on Capitol Avenue, in the basement of one of our charter member’s homes. As our community continues to grow, it seems only fitting that we re-establish our physical connection to downtown,” said Steven Leafgreen, president and CEO at Western Vista. “We are excited to be part of the success of the revitalization of Cheyenne’s historic West Edge district.”

Western Vista has been on a growth trajectory for the past several years, necessitating additional space to continue providing outstanding service to its members. The City Center Building allows the credit union to support downtown Cheyenne while improving its member experience.

As a result of the acquisition, several members of the Western Vista team will relocate their offices to the downtown location.

Western Vista has been a trusted source for financial services since 1940, providing a full suite of consumer, commercial and mortgage services to its members. Today, Western Vista Federal has approximately $195 million in assets, more than 12,000 members, and three physical branches in Cheyenne and Casper.