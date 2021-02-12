Urban Forestry Division to Host Photo Contest

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division is looking for the next cover photo for its newly updated Lions Park Tree Walk brochure. The photo must include one or more trees from Lions Park and can be either a current or past photo. Only one photo per person will be accepted. The winning photo will be chosen by Urban Forestry and credited in the brochure. The photo will also be used to promote the Tree Walk on social media and in other print and digital formats.

When complete, the Tree Walk brochure will be available to the public at the Urban Forestry office (520 W. 8th Ave.). Completion of the brochure is scheduled for May. The Tree Walk is located on the south side of Lions Park and includes 37 different tree species with corresponding informational signs. The brochure will be used as a companion guide that includes a fold out map, drawings of leaves, flowers and fruit, and additional information about each tree.

Please submit your photo here: https://forms.gle/RDqDPYx6zkje1rQE9

Please make sure your submission is print quality. The deadline for submission is Thursday, April 1st. A winner will be chosen and contacted shortly after.

For further information please call the Forestry Division at 307-637-6428 or email jhardy@cheyennecity.org