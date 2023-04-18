Cheyenne Stakeholders Travel to Washington D.C.

Home » Business Government

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will travel this week to meet with partners throughout Washington D.C., including Senator Barrasso, Senator Lummis, Congresswoman Hageman, officials at the U.S. Chamber, officials from the Nebraska Delegation, lobbyists working on behalf of our region, and others. 

WY We Care

This trip reminds our elected officials of the important issues that our community faces as we continue to build the future of Wyoming.

The Bottom Line

Advocating for a strong local economy is our highest priority, and your Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to cultivating partnerships with elected officials so we can effectively advocate at the local, state, and federal level.

Elizabeth in professional attire.

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.

 




