Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Features an Evening with Tchaikovsky & Beethoven

Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for an evening with Tchaikovsky and Beethoven on February 29th at 7:30pm at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

This concert will feature the beloved 7th Symphony by Beethoven and Rossini’s Barber of Seville Overture along with renowned violinist, Miriam Fried, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

CSO will welcome back guest artist, violinist Miriam Fried. In previous performances with the CSO, Fried performed the Brahms and Beethoven concertos.

“Many of us still remember those performances vividly: Miriam brings incredible intensity, focus, and purpose to her playing”, says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “She allows the composer to speak through the music, and she speaks through her violin, without any extra fuss nor distracting showiness. She is a true master, and the opportunity to experience her performing the beloved Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The evening will also be a celebration of two composers’ birthdays. Last month, the orchestra began a year-long celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday. At this concert, CSO will perform his joyous and celebratory 7th Symphony.

“Sparkling, infectious rhythms infuse this symphony, and its four movements take us through many adventures,” Intriligator explains. “The finale can be heard as a military-tinged celebration dance, because Beethoven wrote this symphony after an important victory in the war with Napoleon.”

The other birthday CSO will celebrate is Giacchino Rossini who was born on leap year day, Feb. 29, 1792.

“Since our concert will be on leap year day, I couldn’t resist programming Rossini’s famous Barber of Seville Overture—well known from Bugs Bunny cartoons,” says Intriligator.

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Feb. 28th, from 12-1:00 PM at the Laramie County Library and “Classic Conversations” on Feb. 29th, at 6:30 PM at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.