Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents A Time to Reflect

CSO presents A Time to Reflect on Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Masks are strongly recommended and socially distanced seating is available by request, if tickets are purchased by Fri., Feb. 18. Livestream tickets are also available for $15 per household.

“This concert has it all!” says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “One of the greatest and most well known symphonies (Beethoven’s Fifth), a rare treat of an opera singer (superb baritone Levi Hernandez) as soloist in moving songs by Mahler, an exciting collaboration with the En Avant Dance Studio dancing original choreography, and a rarely heard musical gem by Coleridge-Taylor. It’s hard to pick just one thing to be excited about when there’s so much in this concert!”

Intriligator continues, “Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is always a powerful musical experience, as it takes the listener from struggle and darkness to triumph and light. The challenge with performing a piece so well known and so often played is to make it fresh and find new and deeper meanings and revelations in it.”

The appearance of Mahler songs on this program is part of a multi-year musical exploration of Gustav Mahler. Songs of a Wayfarer share the passions of a young composer unlucky in love, whereas “I am lost to the World” gives a sublime musical farewell to the world from the perspective of someone of advancing years. These pieces ache with beauty and loss as performed by the phenomenal baritone, Levi Hernandez.

CSO also continues its year-long theme of performing music by women composers with Michi Wiancko’s La Follia Variations for strings and percussion. This piece, written just a few years ago, was inspired by music from the 1600’s and has a neo-Baroque style. This style is what prompted Maestro Intriligator to invite Tenacity Bricher-Wade and her En Avant Dance Studio to dance original choreography to this piece. Maestro believes this will be the first time, ever, that a dance troupe has performed to this music.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was an amazing violinist and composer. Being of African descent, living in England at the turn of the 20th century, he struggled against prejudice, yet his masterful music earned him respect then, as it does now. The orchestra will perform his lively five-minute Novelette, which is like a musical short story without words. Intriligator explains, “We’re not sure what the story was or is, and that’s part of the charm; but there is a lot of exciting musical drama, for sure. There is also a playfully hidden variation of another famous musical piece embedded in it.” This piece was also selected as the inspiration for CSO’s annual Art in Music program. Hundreds of 9th-12th grade art students in LCSD #1 listened to Novelette No. 4 and brought this piece to life through their artwork. The art show will be on display at the Cheyenne Civic Center starting Wednesday, February 16, 2022 through Friday, March 4, 2022. Community members can view the artwork during Civic Center box office hours: Tuesday-Friday 10am-2pm. Concert-goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the art show at our performance on February 19th. While Novelette No. 4 is being performed, a slideshow of the winning artwork will also be projected on the stage wall. We are excited to share this culminating experience with our patrons again this year – there is nothing like seeing and hearing both art forms together!

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Feb. 18, from 12-1:00 PM at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page. “Classic Conversations” will take place on Feb. 19, at 6:30 PM at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19th, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $15/household

Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org