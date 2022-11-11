Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents Home Alone in Concert

In just a few weeks’ time, ring in the holiday season with, Home Alone in Concert, a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy! This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra while you watch the film. Joining the orchestra are All-City Children’s Chorus and members of the Cheyenne high school choirs. With two performances: Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 pm and Saturday, Dec 10 at 2:30 pm, we hope that you will join us for this nostalgic and unique holiday, family concert experience.

Supported in part by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. Special thanks to our Diamond Presenting Sponsor Ken Garff Toyota.

Story by Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra